Steve Lacy had a major career moment earlier this month with his hit single “Bad Habit” dethroned Harry Styles’ “As It Was” to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained in the top spot for a second time last week and the party’s still not over: On the new Hot 100 dated October 22, “Bad Habit” remains No. 1 for a third consecutive/total week.

It’s now the sixth song to spend at least three weeks at No. 1 this year, after Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” and Styles’ “As It Was.”

Meanwhile, other notable activity in this week’s top 10 includes Doja Cat’s “Vegas” entering the region at No. 10, becoming Doja’s sixth top-10 single. Her and Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” is also going strong at No. 4, making Doja the only artist with multiple top-10 songs this week. Elsewhere, controversial country star Morgan Wallen earns his first top-5 single with “You Proof,” which hit No. 1 this week.

Beyond that, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains at No. 2, “As It Was” is currently at No. 3, and Luke Combs gives the top 10 more country flavor with “The Kind Of Love We Make” at No. 9.

