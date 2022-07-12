As a voice actor, it’s very often the case that your work can be beloved all while fans of it have no idea who you are. There are a select few, though, whose characters and filmography are so legendary that they’ve transcended the relative anonymity that usually comes with the territory of voice acting. One of the best examples is the primary voice cast of The Simpsons, who have been portraying iconic Springfield residents for over 30 years now.

Stormzy is familiar with that crew, as he recently met Nancy Cartwright (who most notably voices Bart Simpson) and was absolutely over the moon when he first laid eyes on the TV icon.

As NME notes, Cartwright was on hand for one of Ed Sheeran’s recent Wembley Stadium shows, which took place from June 24 to July 1. Now, Cartwright has shared a video of herself running into Stormzy in some sort of backstage area at one of those London concerts. When Stormzy spotted her, he excitedly stopped in his tracks and paced around the room before giving her a big hug, all of this to the delight of Cartwright. After calling Cartwright a “legend,” Stormzy put down his drink with a sense of urgency and insisted he needed a photo of the two of them together.

Sharing the video, Cartwright wrote, “I loved surprising Stormzy, Bart’s new BFF.”

Check out the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.