In 2020, famous pop star The Weeknd appeared in an episode of American Dad and voiced some characters on Robot Chicken. It was confirmed a couple of weeks ago that he would be on the March 20 episode of The Simpsons, “Bart The Cool Kid.” The episode synopsis reads, “When Bart befriends a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skate wear brand, Homer leads a rebellion of loser dads against them.”

That episode premiered last night. His character is Orion Hughes, who owns the Supreme-parody skate wear brand named Slipreme. He also voiced the character’s father, Darius. Check out a funny clip below, and find more on the official Simpsons Twitter.

The “Blinding Lights” singer heightened the hype of his appearance by quote-tweeting Matt Selman, the executive producer of The Simpsons: “Thank you Matt !! Let’s make Orion Hughes and Bart’s friendship a re-occurring thing.” It looks like more cartoons are in the musician’s future.

Thank you Matt !! Let’s make Orion Hughes and Bart’s friendship a re-occurring thing 😉 https://t.co/1Ej1CfjeC3 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 21, 2022

In a 2020 Variety interview, The Weeknd said, “American Dad was everything I wanted. It’s going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”