UPROXX Sessions is back with another new performance from dark pop New Jersey artist Danny Maisonneuve, aka Sub Urban. With his debut single “Cradles” amassing over half a billion streams on Spotify and TikTok virality, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter is a pop-punk fan favorite and multi-hyphenate known for writing and producing his projects.

Today, the alternative electronic pop artist joins UPROXX Sessions to perform “Bandit,” from his debut album Hive. His live rendition of Hive’s second track is ominous, paired with his signature whisper-tone and fiddly dance moves. Decked out in relaxed plaid suiting, fitting for a Tim Burton production and with lyrics like “swimming through sand, the desert’s candid, the dunes will rule,” Sub Urban brings listeners into a mysterious and folk-ridden universe.

Watch Sub Urban perform “Bandit” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Sub Urban is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.