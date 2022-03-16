While Sudan Archives hasn’t released an original solo track in a few years, she did just come off of a slew of tour dates opening for Tame Impala in arenas across the country. She also took her violin-meets-ethereal vocals signature to a cover of Yoko Ono’s “Dogtown” for the excellent Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono album earlier this year. Now she has released “HomeMaker,” her first new track in three years.

“Home Maker” is an R&B pop song at its core, with a disco diva aesthetic. She’s a ruthless siren in the video, drawing men towards her irresistible ways. But now as a longtime LA resident, the Cincinnati native says the song is about becoming both independent and building a home with her partner.

“It took nesting — building a home, investing in partners that were worth my investment — to shake my anxiety and depression,” the Stone Throw records stalwart said in a statement. “For me, homemaking is a service to mental health and coping with fear and isolation. This song is about the effort put into making a relationship work and giving love a place to live.”

She’s heading out for a slew of festival performances in the US, Europe, and Canada. Check out her full list of 2022 summer festival stops below.

03/17 TX Austin Empire Garage (Stones Throw SXSW Showcase – headline)

03/27 TN Knoxville Big Ears Festival

03/28 MA Boston Boston Calling

06/04 OR Portland Beloved Festival

06/25 CA Alberta Sled Island

07/08 CA Montreal Le Festival International De Jazz De Montreal

07/09 CA Winnipeg Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/10 CA Winnipeg Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/24 WA Seattle Capitol Hill Block Party

07/29 NE Omaha Maha Festival

07/30 NE Omaha Maha Festival

08/25 UK London All Points East

08/27 SE Stockholm Popaganda Festival

08/28 UK Edinburgh Connect Festival

09/01 UK Salisbury End of the Road Festival

09/03 UK Bristol FORWARDS Festival