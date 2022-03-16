While Sudan Archives hasn’t released an original solo track in a few years, she did just come off of a slew of tour dates opening for Tame Impala in arenas across the country. She also took her violin-meets-ethereal vocals signature to a cover of Yoko Ono’s “Dogtown” for the excellent Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono album earlier this year. Now she has released “HomeMaker,” her first new track in three years.
“Home Maker” is an R&B pop song at its core, with a disco diva aesthetic. She’s a ruthless siren in the video, drawing men towards her irresistible ways. But now as a longtime LA resident, the Cincinnati native says the song is about becoming both independent and building a home with her partner.
“It took nesting — building a home, investing in partners that were worth my investment — to shake my anxiety and depression,” the Stone Throw records stalwart said in a statement. “For me, homemaking is a service to mental health and coping with fear and isolation. This song is about the effort put into making a relationship work and giving love a place to live.”
She’s heading out for a slew of festival performances in the US, Europe, and Canada. Check out her full list of 2022 summer festival stops below.
03/17 TX Austin Empire Garage (Stones Throw SXSW Showcase – headline)
03/27 TN Knoxville Big Ears Festival
03/28 MA Boston Boston Calling
06/04 OR Portland Beloved Festival
06/25 CA Alberta Sled Island
07/08 CA Montreal Le Festival International De Jazz De Montreal
07/09 CA Winnipeg Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/10 CA Winnipeg Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/24 WA Seattle Capitol Hill Block Party
07/29 NE Omaha Maha Festival
07/30 NE Omaha Maha Festival
08/25 UK London All Points East
08/27 SE Stockholm Popaganda Festival
08/28 UK Edinburgh Connect Festival
09/01 UK Salisbury End of the Road Festival
09/03 UK Bristol FORWARDS Festival