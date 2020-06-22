Sudan Archives Stuns In Her Beautifully-Arranged Tiny Desk Concert

While the music industry continues to cope with the reality of the pandemic, NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series made a swift move to virtual performances. The popular series began inviting artists to give a rendition of select songs from the comfort of their homes. But NPR has also been slowly releasing a number of performances from the “nearly 1,000 concerts” in their archives. Sudan Archives was the last musician to perform in NPR’s D.C. studios before the stay-at-home order, and NPR has now shared the full set.

Sudan Archives, moniker of violinist and singer Brittney Denise Parks, released her glowing debut record Athena last November. To celebrate, Parks gave renditions of three songs off the album for her Tiny Desk performance. Opening with her breakout single “Confessions” before moving into “Glorious,” Parks opted to strip down her performance to just four violinists. “There is a place that I call home / But it’s not where I am welcome / And if I saw all the angels / Why is my presence so painful?” she sings.

Announcing her final track “Nont For Sale,” Parks said the song is her “favorite.” The singer also revealed that their Tiny Desk performance marks the first time she and her back-up band had played together, though one wouldn’t be able to tell from their apparent chemistry.

Watch Sudan Archives perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk below.