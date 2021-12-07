Tame Impala may have released his album The Slow Rush nearly two years ago, but they’re still sharing music from the era. The previously unheard songs are remixes and b-sides that will be compiled on his upcoming The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, including a groovy Lil Yachty collaboration. Now sharing another look at the project, Tame Impala fires off the atmospheric track “No Choice” and shares dates to their 2022 North American tour.

The psych rock-leaning production of “No Choice” definitely calls back to the Tame Impala’s Lonerism days. A swirling electric guitar bends and melts over intricate percussion as Kevin Parker’s drowned-out vocals ask big questions about choice, freedom, and purpose.

Along with sharing the track off his forthcoming deluxe The Show Rush release, Tame Impala also shared a handful of tour stops in the US next year. The North American leg of his Rushium tour kicks off in late February at Arizona’s Innings Festival before coming to a close in May at Alabama’s Hangout festival.

Listen to “No Choice” above and check out Tame Impala’s Rushium 2022 North American Tour dates below.

02/27/2022 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

03/03/2022 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03/04/2022 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03/05/2022 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03/06/2022 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03/07/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @Petersen Events Center

03/09/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/10/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/12/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/16/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/18/2022 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

03/19/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/21/2022 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03/22/2022 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03/23/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/25/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project

05/22/2022 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set is out 2/18/2022 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.