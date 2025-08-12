Sudan Archives Powers Up In Her Futuristic ‘Ms. Pac Man’ Video

Sudan Archives continues the rollout for her upcoming album The BPM with a Y2K-influenced video for its new single, “Ms. Pac Man.” The Midwestern genre bender promised more straight-up rapping on her next album when she announced it, and “Ms. Pac Man” delivers. Sudan turns the titular game’s primary mechanic into a triple entendre, both “eatin’ b*tches up” and demanding a partner to “put it in my mouth,” paying homage to all the real eaters out there. Between this video and Tyler’s for “Sugar On My Tongue,” it’s a big day for y’all.

Other fun lyrical references to the 1982 arcade game include “they say fame is like a maze and some bonus points,” “feel like I just died, came back to life, got a billion points,” and “pop a power pellet, get ghost on some instigators.” It certainly seems like she knows what she’s doing, rap-wise.

In the press release, she explains how the game inspired the song, saying, “‘Ms. Pac Man’ is pure profanity and irreverence. My cousin Taylor was like, all you write about is love, sometimes I want to be toxic – I want to hear stupid shit. Eric, her husband, was playing this beat, and Taylor was like ‘put it in my mouth’ and I was like, ‘Oh God, that’s so funny – and my bank account’!”

You can watch the video for “Ms. Pac Man” above.

The BPM is due on 10/17 via Stones Throw Records. You can find more info here.