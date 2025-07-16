Sudan Archives Reveals The Release Date For Her New Album, ‘The BPM’

We haven’t heard from Sudan Archives for a couple of years. Her last album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, was released in 2022, and after a 2023 spent making appearances at Coachella, and on late-night shows The Late Show and The Tonight Show, she pretty much spent 2024 off the radar entirely.

Today, though, she announced her comeback. Releasing the video for her new single, “My Type,” she also revealed the release date for her third studio album. The BPM is due on October 17 via Stones Throw Records, and according to its press release, “explores themes of mental illness, self-love, technology, romance and heartbreak even.” Inspired by her parents — her mom’s from Michigan, her dad’s from Illinois — the album incorporates the club sounds that began in both places (if I have to explain that techno was born in Detroit and house was born in Chicago one more time, I may have a nervous breakdown).

The album was recorded in both cities, and also introduces an alter ego named “Gadget Girl,” who Sudan explains is inspired by her own use of technology to express the musical ideas she developed outside classical channels like school band. Meanwhile, “My Type” is, in her words, her first “rap-rap song,” revolving around both hyping up her friends and questioning her potential attraction to them.

You can watch the “My Type” video above.

The BPM is due on 10/17 via Stones Throw. You can find more info here.