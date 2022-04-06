When music festivals started making their slow return last year, Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash welcomed 90,000 people to Chicago’s Douglass Park in August. The fest put on by hip-hop tastemakers Lyrical Lemonade and production company SPKRBX has grown into the biggest hip-hop festival in the Midwest. Now moving back to its usual mid-June weekend dates (17th – 19th), the 2022 edition’s lineup has some serious heavy-hitters at the top in Post Malone, Playboi Carti, and the first every collaborative performance from Gunna and Young Thug.

“We’ve leveled up the entire experience,” said Festival Director Berto Solorio in a statement. “We can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store this summer including bigger music acts performing on bigger stages, plus more food trucks, improved amenities, and more art installations than ever before.”

They’ve certainly delivered on today’s complete lineup drop, which is also set to feature performances from Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz, Ski Mask Tha Slump God, Yeat, G Herbo, Rico Nasty, Key Glock, Lil Tecca, Key Glock, and a lot more in a thorough three-day slate. If there’s one knock, it’s the complete absence of gender parity among these talented names. But so it goes with most hip-hop festivals. Regardless, check out the lineup poster below.

Summer Smash tickets go on sale on Friday 04/08 at 10 am CST at TheSummerSmash.com.

