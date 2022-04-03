Though he’d return later in the night to perform his incredibly popular “Pushin P” single — joined by his Atlanta rap elder, Future — Gunna kicked off his appearance on Saturday Night Live with a rendition of the slow jam, “Banking On Me.” Though the more gentle number didn’t appear on the original version of Gunna’s 2022 album, DS4EVER, it was released later on as one of four additional bonus tracks. Since the rising Atlanta rapper has been romantically linked to Chloe Bailey several times, this kind of emotional song will always raise a couple of eyebrows, but it’s generic enough that there are no specific references to the R&B star.

For the late night set, Gunna showed up in an all cream, double-breasted suit — which he, of course, paired with some signature sneakers — and sat perched on a trunk for the rendition while fog swirled around him and a live band, who got a chance to flex on a musical interlude toward the end of the appearance. Showcasing his softer side on national television side was a smooth move from Gunna, who is fighting against the same stereotypes that plenty of hip-hop artists face. This performance proved that he’s more than just trap bars, although he did bring those in later on. Check out his performance of “Banking On You” up top.