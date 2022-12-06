The internet is questioning whether or not Summer Walker has the sense that God gave her. Moments after posting her maternity photos, the singer shared that she was looking for a personal assistant. Given that the “Over It” singer is currently on maternity leave, the need for additional help around the house seemed natural. However, there were a few stipulations that sent people into a frenzy.

In the Instagram stories post, the soon-to-be mother of two wrote, “Need a male assistant. $2,000 a month. Based in Atlanta. Have to have a car. How to know how to build stuff. Preferably white or gay.”

But fans need not apply as the singer was sure to include the following words: “And doesn’t give af about who I am or my music. Just need your to come to work.”

Summer Walker is looking for a male assistant who can build stuff, preferably white or not straight pic.twitter.com/1DBdYrsF4w — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

Fans were relentless on Twitter in sharing their thoughts on the job listing. Some questioned whether or not the open call was legal due to Summer’s listed preferred candidate. Others had a laugh at the singer’s expense, rehashing rumors that Walker couldn’t afford quality help due to her current record deal.

She got scammed by a black contractor from Lithonia a while back that’s why she said white 😂 — DROP A TEAR // 🆘🛟 (@spiritualbih) December 5, 2022

Cheap behavior AND discrimination?!?!? pic.twitter.com/ijDLhDAe7q — Zōkage 象影 🇨🇮🐘 (@talesofivory) December 5, 2022

now yall know her contract bad… 2k is all she can afford😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CvhXMlS0Q7 — Beyonce’s ariola🟤 (@im_babbyy) December 5, 2022

On my interview id ask her "would you be your own assistant, able to do everything your asking of me for that amount of money?" I know her answer would make me cackle😂 — Terrel (@Terrel_leonard) December 5, 2022

Best of luck to Summer Walker in her search for a new assistant. If you’re interested in applying, email your resume to summerwmusicbusiness@gmail.com.