R&B superstar Summer Walker isn’t just skilled melodically. On her new track, “Sense Dat God Gave You,” the singer gives a shot at rap, as she and her bestie Sexyy Red remind men that their love doesn’t come cheap.

“Put that cash straight in my hand / If you got the sense that God gave you / Don’t leave me ’round your man / We finna tear down them all / You know we got a plan,” she raps on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s video, Walker and Redd are seen dancing in a convenience store, twerking in the parking lot, and having a fabulous, carefree time.

The clip arrives just over a week after Walker expressed her disdain toward the Grammys after neither she nor her 2021 album, Still Over It received any nominations for the 2023 ceremony.

“as for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing…” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets f*q with me. y’all always pack out every show & support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Summer Walker reacts to #GRAMMYs nominations snub: “the math is literally not mathing” pic.twitter.com/XIYftdvCmE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

At the time of writing, the song has not received a proper release on streaming platforms.

