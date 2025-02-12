One of America’s longest-running music festivals is back for another year. Summerfest 2025 is held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over the course of three weekends: June 19 to 21, June 26 to 28, and July 3 to 5. This year’s headliners include Hozier with Gigi Perez in weekend 1, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli in weekend 2, and The Lumineers with Hippo Campus in weekend 3.

The lineup also features The Killers, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson, Benson Boone, James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits, Def Leppard with Tesla, BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, Cake, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, Loud Luxury, Offset, Jack’s Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan And The Machines of God, Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, Devo, Motion City Soundtrack, Betty Who, Snow Tha Product, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more.

“As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together from all backgrounds to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy,” Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., shared in a statement. “Today is an exciting day as we unveil this year’s lineup with over 160 artists spanning all genres of music.”

Tickets for Summerfest 2025 are on sale now. You can find more information here.