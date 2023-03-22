Prime Video’s new thriller series, Swarm, which is inspired by Beyoncé‘s fanbase, the Beyhive, has garnered much buzz. Since the show’s premiere last Friday (March 17), fans have taken to Twitter to express their fandom toward the series, as well as share some theories around the show’s terrifying plot lines.

At the same time, fans are wondering if the Queen Bey herself has seen the series. In an interview with Vulture, Janine Nabers, who co-created the series with Donald Glover, confirmed that she made Beyoncé aware of Swarm and its premise while the show was in production.

“She knows about the show,” said Nabers.

She continued, saying that she believes she has seen the show, as a lot of people who are close to her work behind the scenes of the show. “I wrote her a letter basically being like, ‘Yo, you’re great. I love you. This is a show that we’re working on. These are the people that are writing on it.’ She’s worked with a lot of the people who have worked on our show. It’s a family.”

In the past, Beyoncé has worked with Glover, with whom she co-starred in the 2019 live-action version of Disney’s The Lion King. She has also mentored Chloe Bailey, who plays Marissa Jackson on the show.

Though Nabers has reached out to Beyoncé about Swarm, she also revealed that she has never met her in person.