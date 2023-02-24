Atlanta ended only last year, but Donald Glover is already back with a new show. Created by Janine Nabers and Glover, Swarm follows Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a fan of the world’s biggest pop star — who definitely isn’t Beyoncé — and how her obsession takes a dark turn.

You can watch the stressful trailer above.

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover told Vanity Fair about Swarm, referring to the 2001 Michaele Haneke and 1982 Martin Scorsese movies, respectfully. Nabors added that “we were really interested in creating an anti-hero story,” like the ones seen on Mad Men and Breaking Bad, but “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.”

Glover compared Fishback to Isabelle Huppert, “as far [as] risk-takers in performances.” While shooting the final scene in the pilot, “every single person stopped what they were doing and gave Dom a standing ovation for three minutes,” Nabors said. “I’ve been doing TV for a long time and I’ve never seen that. That was the moment that Donald and I looked at each other and we were like, all right — we got something right.”

Swarm premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 17.