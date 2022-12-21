SZA has been giving fans lots of cinematic visuals lately. Fans got a kick out of her “Big Boy” skit on Saturday Night Live, and her Lakeith Stanfield-assisted visual for “Shirt” has also received much praise.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she expressed the desire to participate in other cinematic projects and even teased some of the visuals she has on the way.

“I would love to act more,” she said. “I’d love to learn another craft and get to lose myself in another way creatively. I’m in an Eddie Huang movie that is coming out, with Chloe Cherry from Euphoria and a couple of other people. I don’t know if the whole cast is announced, so I’ma keep quiet. It’s an action comedy: An assassin is trying to kill me, but we fall in love instead. It should be pretty silly.”

Film seems to be a recurring motif across SZA’s latest album, SOS. On a particular track called “Kill Bill,” in which she fantasizes about killing her ex, she takes inspiration from the Quentin Tarantino film of the same name. Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that the song’s upcoming music video will be loosely inspired by the movie, Kill Bill.

“But that’s all I can say,” SZA said.