This cuffing season, SZA, Keke Palmer, and the ladies of Saturday Night Live are looking for some fellas to keep them warm. Joined by Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson, the women delivered a festive holiday anthem dedicated to the heavy-set men.

“Not just any man will do,” says Nwodim.

“That’s right,” says Strong. “We out here looking for some big boys.”

A group of conventionally fit men are then pushed away as a group of bigger men arrives at the winter scene.

SZA then comes in with the song’s chorus, singing, “It’s cuffing season, and now we’ve got a reason, to get a big boy, I need a big boy, give me a big boy.”

Throughout the video, Palmer is seen cozying up with a man by the fireplace.

SZA replaces a picture of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord with a picture of Pratt as Andy Dwyer on Parks And Recreation.

Strong imagines herself and a big man flying first class,” to the tune of Jack Harlow’s Fergie-sampling hit, “First Class,” “because he can’t fit in the back.”