SZA‘s long-awaited “Shirt” video is finally here. In the latest from her upcoming sophomore album, which is over five years in the making, SZA embraces the feelings of uncertainty, which she lamented so deeply on her debut album, CTRL.

On the pre-chorus of the Darkchild-produced track, SZA sings, “In the dark right now / Feeling lost, but I like it / Comfort in my sins, it’s all about me / Only got right now / Feeling tears of resentment / Simmer in my skin.”

The song, which she first teased in 2021 at the end of her Good Days video, is accompanied by a thrilling, cinematic visual directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Atlanta actor Lakieth Stanfield. The video opens with SZA and Stanfield sitting across from each other at a table in a diner. SZA then shoots a customer in the diner.

Throughout the video, SZA and Stanfield go on several crime sprees, however, there is a crazy twist near the end of the video that reveals a chilling fate for one of the characters.

In addition to the twist, fans will hear a snippet of another new SZA song.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait another two years for this one.

Check out the “Shirt” video above.