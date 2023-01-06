SZA‘s latest album, SOS is maintaining its hype into the new year. Nearly a month after its release, the album has sat at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks. Today (January 5), SZA shared a new version of the album with some outtakes.

One of the songs was “PSA,” which she previously teased in a video clip she shared on social media.

“I don’t want nobody callin’ me anything but number one / Know I got problems, I don’t know how to take losses / Even when, even when they are lost causes / I waste my energy plenty, serve me to bury my envy, but / I’d rather chase it in Henny / I’d rather pay you in pennies,” she sings on the dreamy, harp-driven track.

Additionally, she shared the solo version of “Open Arms.” The version on the standard edition features Travis Scott, but on the solo version, she swaps out Scott’s verse with a third verse of her own.

“I don’t want to hear you trying / I just spent the whole night crying / I’d rather just f*ck on my ex / At least he still loves me for who I am,” she sings on the new verse.

As of now, the new songs are not yet on streaming platforms, and only available for purchase through SZA’s website. In addition to the new songs, fans will get the album’s original 23 tracks, as well as alternate cover art.

You can purchase the album with the new songs here.