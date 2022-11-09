It’s finally happening. After teasing her fans all year, saying it will be out in the summer and then admitting in October that she’s not rushing the release, SZA’s album seems to be very much on its way. The icon unveiled “Shirt” at the end of last month, and today she shared a breathtaking, explicit preview clip called “PSA.”

In it, SZA sits in a bikini inside a ring of green fire, looking at the camera seductively as her hypnotizing rap plays in the background: “I don’t want nobody calling me anything but number one / I got problems, I don’t know how to take losses.” The sound is ethereal and enchanting. The camera flashes back and forth between that scene and another scene of her pouring a glowing substance onto herself — and that includes her chest, and — NSFW warning — toward the end she goes full-on topless.

SZA tweeted the clip, writing, “happy birthday to me. Clock starts now.” It immediately went mega-viral, but her replies are turned off. The comments on the YouTube video are full of all-caps level excitement.

https://t.co/d1Aod3wwfz happy birthday to me . Clock starts now . pic.twitter.com/OZiIQVL7nR — SZA (@sza) November 9, 2022

Last month, SZA disagreed with Punch’s description of her album. @szaoncharts tweeted: “.@sza’s new album is called a continuation of Ctrl but with a completely different sound. While Punch describes the new album as ‘somebody who’s lost and then discovered themselves.’” SZA replied, writing, “Ion agree w this at all.”

Watch the “PSA” teaser above.