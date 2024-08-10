T.I. and Tiny’s can put one of their legal battles behind them.

On August 8, the couple (real name Clifford and Tameka Harris) received news regarding this longstanding 2021 sexual assault lawsuit. According to AllHipHop, the case against them has been dismissed by a judge, a notion that the legal team of T.I. and Tiny argued for.

In the outlet’s report, it states Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett of United States District Court of California formally approved the case’s dismissal. A representative for the couple shared a statement with AllHipHop following the court’s decision.

“The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims,” said the rep. “As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations thrown out into the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them.”

Although the sexual assault lawsuit were reportedly dismissed, it was supposedly dismissed without prejudice, meaning should the Jane Doe complainant wish to refile at a later time, she can.

In 2021, a filer’s (only named as Jane Doe) attorney came forward claiming to have at least 11 others who were victimized by the couple or their entourage. The attorney said the supposed victims cases were pushed off from being properly investigated because as the statute of limitations had passed. T.I. and Tiny have maintained their innocence.