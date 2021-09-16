Atlanta trap rap pioneer T.I. and his R&B singer wife Tiny Harris have avoided sexual assault charges in Los Angeles after prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case, according to TMZ. A police report was initially filed earlier this year by a woman who claimed that the couple drugged and assaulted her after she met them in a club in 2005. However, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, the incident would be outside the statute of limitations, so they have decided not to pursue charges.

Meanwhile, T.I. and Tiny maintain that the multiple accusations against them — which have come from several women in the past year — are false, attributing the allegations to a cash grab led by a woman they “have had difficulty with” for “well over a decade.” In April, they demanded that the women accusing them of these incidents reveal their identities. T.I. addressed the accusations in his May track “What It’s Come To,” reiterating his demand for the alleged victims to come forward.

The cases against T.I. and Tiny were spearheaded by lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who alleged to represent eleven women who brought forth similar accusations of drugging and assault. Since then, the couple’s VH1 show was canceled, and it was revealed T.I. won’t appear in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel.