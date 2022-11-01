Early this morning (November 1), Migos member Takeoff died at 28 years old after being fatally shot. Reports indicate the incident took place outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, during an altercation spawned from a game of dice. Takeoff was apparently hit in or near the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo was also present but was reportedly unharmed.

As the news has started to spread, figures from the music world and beyond have shared their thoughts about Takeoff’s passing.

Ja Rule tweeted, “Rip Takeoff… this sh*t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.” Chance The Rapper also wrote, “It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth pic.twitter.com/FxauVhomiq — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 1, 2022

Takeoff rose to prominence as a member of Migos, with Quavo and Offset. The trio is best known for its hit 2016 No. 1 single “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Takeoff and Quavo also just dropped a collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, in October.

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022

oh man rest in peace Takeoff 😔 — el-p (@therealelp) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKE , DAMN LIL BRO 😢🙏🏾💔👑💐 — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKEOFF. So sad. 😢 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 1, 2022

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

not takeoff! 😞 RIP 🕊️ — aj (@ajtracey) November 1, 2022

Long live takeoff shit krazy out here — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) November 1, 2022

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rb5GrByV8V — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022