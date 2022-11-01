Takeoff Summer Smash Festival Chicago 2022
The Music World Reacts To Migos Member Takeoff’s Tragic Death At 28 Years Old

Early this morning (November 1), Migos member Takeoff died at 28 years old after being fatally shot. Reports indicate the incident took place outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, during an altercation spawned from a game of dice. Takeoff was apparently hit in or near the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo was also present but was reportedly unharmed.

As the news has started to spread, figures from the music world and beyond have shared their thoughts about Takeoff’s passing.

Ja Rule tweeted, “Rip Takeoff… this sh*t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.” Chance The Rapper also wrote, “It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

Takeoff rose to prominence as a member of Migos, with Quavo and Offset. The trio is best known for its hit 2016 No. 1 single “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Takeoff and Quavo also just dropped a collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, in October.

Check out some other reactions below.

