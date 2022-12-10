More details are emerging from the night of Takeoff’s killing. Today, New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli shared portions of an affidavit he obtained with details of the tragic night.

According to the document, Quavo was playing a game of dice outside of Houston’s 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. An argument ensued after Quavo allegedly lost a large sum of money to two other individuals who were also playing.

A man evidently named Willie Bland allegedly struck another individual in defense of Quavo, as things began to escalate. According to the affidavit, this was captured by video surveillance footage.

After the alleged punch, two people then exchanged gunfire. One of these people was confirmed to be Bland. Though, Bland’s location at the time of the shooting doesn’t appear to be consistent with the injuries TakeOff suffered, to deem him responsible for the rapper’s death.

Ultimately, the charging of the suspect, Houston rapper Lil Cam, came as a result of fingerprints left on a wine bottle.

As of now, Cam is currently being held on a $2 million bond. During a press conference last week, Sgt. Michael Burrow noted that the investigation into Takeoff’s alleged murder is still ongoing. Burrow’s telling of the events seems to match up with the affidavit.

“The event was a private party,” he said. “There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting. I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game. He was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”