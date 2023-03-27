tde doechii
Schoolboy Q And Jay Rock’s Returns And Doechii’s Debut Album Are On TDE’s Album Release Schedule For 2023

Kendrick Lamar might have completed his Top Dawg Entertainment record deal, but TDE isn’t done yet. If anything, it looks like the Southern California-based label will be doubling down on its remaining roster and increasing its album release cadence this year. Top Dawg himself revealed as much today on Twitter during a fan Q&A that found him addressing everything from a potential Black Hippy project to which of the label’s artists have tours planned this year.

When one fan asked which albums are on the docket, Top Dawg reeled off a list including new acquisitions like Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and Reason, as well as longtime mainstays Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Zacari. However, he also mentioned a condition that needs to be met: “if everybody do their part,” he wrote. “when they turn them in I will release em.”

We’ve seen that process take upwards of four years — just look at Ab-Soul’s last project, as well as Isaiah Rashad’s and SZA’s — but even so, that gives TDE fans plenty to look forward to in 2023. Some of the roster’s newer additions could use the extra exposure and momentum from a potential compilation, while the veteran members’ fans have been waiting a while to hear from them (Jay Rock’s last album, Redemption, was in 2018; Q’s was 2019’s Crash Talk).

