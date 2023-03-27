Kendrick Lamar might have completed his Top Dawg Entertainment record deal, but TDE isn’t done yet. If anything, it looks like the Southern California-based label will be doubling down on its remaining roster and increasing its album release cadence this year. Top Dawg himself revealed as much today on Twitter during a fan Q&A that found him addressing everything from a potential Black Hippy project to which of the label’s artists have tours planned this year.

When one fan asked which albums are on the docket, Top Dawg reeled off a list including new acquisitions like Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and Reason, as well as longtime mainstays Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Zacari. However, he also mentioned a condition that needs to be met: “if everybody do their part,” he wrote. “when they turn them in I will release em.”

Reason , rayvaughn , doechii , Q , jay rock , zac and a compilation .. if everybody do their part … when they turn them in I will release em .. https://t.co/JBMo3KvG8J — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023

We’ve seen that process take upwards of four years — just look at Ab-Soul’s last project, as well as Isaiah Rashad’s and SZA’s — but even so, that gives TDE fans plenty to look forward to in 2023. Some of the roster’s newer additions could use the extra exposure and momentum from a potential compilation, while the veteran members’ fans have been waiting a while to hear from them (Jay Rock’s last album, Redemption, was in 2018; Q’s was 2019’s Crash Talk).