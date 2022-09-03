Top Dawg Entertainment’s Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad have teamed up for a new song called “Dawg House.” On the track, the labelmates slide over trippy production by Rory Behr, as they lay down the laws of the “dawg house.”

“Who let the dogs out? / Turn the rap game to the fallout / Cheat on my b*tch in the dog house / My Rollie presidential from the White House,” raps Vaughn.

Rashad delivers a verse of his own, as well as the song’s chorus, on which, he says, “Loose, better not shoot no shame / My sixteen was pure cocaine / Base outside, I’m hit, okay, okay, okay? / What you gotta do? Get all this loot / Talk my shit, talk my truth.”

The song’s accompanying video sees the two of them smoking and dancing throughout the rooms of a lavish home.

Vaughn signed to TDE last year. With Kendrick Lamar having fulfilled his contractual obligations upon the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Vaughn told Billboard that he’s determined to prove that he can stand among his labelmates.

“Do I want to be the rookie that takes lead of the team and becomes the face of the franchise? Or do I want somebody else to come in and do it?,” Vaughn said. ” I feel like I’m responsible for taking us to the next level now — and even if [Kendrick Lamar] was staying, I would still have the same mentality, that I want to be a starter and play with the big boys.

Check out “Dawg House” above.