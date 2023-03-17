Even before the success of her debut TDE single, “Persuasive,” musician Doechii has been unapologetically Black. In fact, her fierce embrace of her culture was one of the things fans loved about the singer the most. However, after the news was shared that her latest single, “What It Is (Block Boy),” would feature rapper Kodak Black, social media was taken back.

Despite the song showing off, as she described, “a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet,” fans couldn’t seem to get past why Doechii would collaborate with the rapper given past remarks he’s made that some consider to anti-Black. Last year after losing to Latto at the BET Hip-Hop Awards for Song Of The Year, he took to Twitter to call her a “hating ass mutt,” in reference to her being biracial.

Kodak has also made comments against deeper-toned women, saying, “Dark skin women are more difficult. I like light skin women. They are more sensitive.”

Fans of Doechii took to Twitter in droves to bring that to her attention.

doechii of the "she/her/black bitch" fame has decided to collab with…..*checks notes* kodak black who famously said "i'm already black ion want no black bitch" — dax (@ajjumas_child) March 14, 2023

Doechii ft. Kodak Black and Chloe ft. Chris Brown…the girls are getting set up for failure this year I fear. pic.twitter.com/WI6XDrjdXb — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) March 14, 2023

Doechii’s new song we were all excited for just dropped and it’s featuring KODAK BLACK……LIKE??????????? HUH!!!! pic.twitter.com/dj0VIAlmbf — ariyanka💅🏾✨ (delusion vers.) (@wangariiiiii) March 17, 2023

Doechii really had a hit and fumbled it with Kodak. Wow these girls hate themselves clearly.

This song is a bop otherwise — reba mcentire??? (@themrwest) March 17, 2023

doechii. has a song with kodak… out of all the male rappers she chose him?! 🤦🏾‍♀️ — TOLU THA GREAT🦋 (@toluwalade_) March 14, 2023

chloe collabing wit chris brown…doechii collabing wit kodak…WTF IS GOIN ON??? pic.twitter.com/TYW2cqvBro — oge ☺︎ (@lsol8tion) March 14, 2023

Although Doechii hasn’t addressed the pushback directly, shortly after the song’s release, she doubled back to social media to share that a version without Kodak Black is now available across streaming platforms.

Now, only the solo version of the track without Kodak Black can be found on the singer’s official YouTube page. One of the top comments on under the video reads, “Way to listen to your fans!!! Proud of you! Showing all the women in the industry how to navigate label vs. what’s true to you/your fans”

Fans circled back to thank the singer for taking action so swiftly.

This version pack that Doechii put out…does it all contribute to the Block Boy single’s chart performance? It sounds like a clever way to “address backlash” while maximizing returns — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) March 17, 2023

However, not everyone was pleased. Some expressed that the collaboration should have never happened. While another shared that she shouldn’t have pulled the Kodak Black verse.

Doechii releasing a solo version doesn’t move me. The goal is to stop supporting abusers, not to simply appease fans — deraa (@eyeheartderaa) March 17, 2023

Doechii loses points for letting Shea butter twitter get to her, I’m sorry 😭. When have they ever spoke about you until you collabed with Kodak? Now you’re stopping your own bag for them? Lmaoooo — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) March 17, 2023

