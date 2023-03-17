Music

Doechii Quietly Responded To Kodak Black Backlash By Releasing A Solo Version Of ‘What It Is (Block Boy)’

Even before the success of her debut TDE single, “Persuasive,” musician Doechii has been unapologetically Black. In fact, her fierce embrace of her culture was one of the things fans loved about the singer the most. However, after the news was shared that her latest single, “What It Is (Block Boy),” would feature rapper Kodak Black, social media was taken back.

Despite the song showing off, as she described, “a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet,” fans couldn’t seem to get past why Doechii would collaborate with the rapper given past remarks he’s made that some consider to anti-Black. Last year after losing to Latto at the BET Hip-Hop Awards for Song Of The Year, he took to Twitter to call her a “hating ass mutt,” in reference to her being biracial.

Kodak has also made comments against deeper-toned women, saying, “Dark skin women are more difficult. I like light skin women. They are more sensitive.”

Fans of Doechii took to Twitter in droves to bring that to her attention.

Although Doechii hasn’t addressed the pushback directly, shortly after the song’s release, she doubled back to social media to share that a version without Kodak Black is now available across streaming platforms.

Now, only the solo version of the track without Kodak Black can be found on the singer’s official YouTube page. One of the top comments on under the video reads, “Way to listen to your fans!!! Proud of you! Showing all the women in the industry how to navigate label vs. what’s true to you/your fans”

Fans circled back to thank the singer for taking action so swiftly.

However, not everyone was pleased. Some expressed that the collaboration should have never happened. While another shared that she shouldn’t have pulled the Kodak Black verse.

Listen to the song above.

