It’s 2022 and women still have to defend their decisions to showcase their body however they see fit. This is where Tems finds herself after she’s been apparently critiqued for a revealing photo shoot in the latest issue of Dazed. Known as “The Beautiful Issue,” the Nigerian singer — who plays an integral part in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack — graced the cover in a series of provocative, but nonetheless artistically beautiful photographs.

Some people are taking this as a negative sign based on her Christian background and Tems is having none of it. “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour,” she tweeted. “I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will.

Or ask yourself why you care. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

Oooh kill ’em! Tems didn’t stop there, using the moment to also reflect on her accomplishments:

“So much growth this year,” she said. “I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start. I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not. It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself not you.”

So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens.

I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming.

I’m just about to start. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not.

It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm.

I’m trying to impress myself not you. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

And then ended it all with a proverbial mic drop: