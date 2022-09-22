Tems has had a massively successful last few years. She’s appeared on WizKid’s global sensation “Essence,” collaborated with Drake on “Fountains” from Certified Lover Boy and “Wait For U” from Future’s I Never Liked You, and put in an appearance on “Move,” alongside Grace Jones, from Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Despite all this, the Nigerian artist remains down to earth and hopes to show how she’s adjusting to her fame in her upcoming music, as she explained in a recent interview with GQ‘s Simran Hans.

Tems was very humble about her experiences working with the aforementioned artists. “Everybody I said I would work with, I’ve worked with. Wiz, Drake,” she said. “Every single person.” While many new artists may look to regularly remind listeners of their musical co-signs, Tems told Hans that she has been working on new music about “finding balance and finding your feet in a new life.” Hans added, “She is trying to find peace through the chaos of her new existence.”

Said chaos has to do with being away from home. Tems told Hans that she hadn’t been to her home city of Lagos since the new year began. “I miss everything. I miss the food. I miss my family, I miss my mum. I miss the atmosphere,” she said, adding that she’s been so busy that she doesn’t have time for romance.

As the “Free Mind” artist wraps up her tour, she’ll take a break in London, where she moved as a baby, while she finishes up her upcoming debut studio album.

Check out the full GQ interview here.