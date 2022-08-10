The Breakfast Club is a popular New York-based hip-hop podcast hosted by Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy. It’s been drawing in a large audience since its inception in 2010, but now it seems like something is going to change.

Yee made an ominous tweet on Tuesday, writing, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” Closing the post with the emoji of hands making a heart makes it less eerie, but fans are wondering what this means about the future of the show. Whether The Breakfast Club is ending or just making changes is unclear.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast Club has not been without drama. Earlier this year, DaBaby used his time on their platform to defend himself from accusations of homophobia. “I didn’t mean what you think I meant,” he said. “What you want me to do? Go look myself in the mirror and say, ‘You don’t like gay people?’ Nah. I’m not trippin’ on gay people at all. If I said what I said to get people to raise they cell phones and it was misinterpreted by people who watch a five-second clip at home. You not supposed to understand what’s going on. You could raise your cell phone if you wanted to. You ain’t supposed to be able to digest a clip that’s been altered and shortened with a narrative to go along with it, with enough people driving it, it gonna do what it do.”