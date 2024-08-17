The-Dream (real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant) is caught up in a legal nightmare. The multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, has issued a response to sexual assault allegations made by his former protégée.

Back in June, singer Channii Monroe (real name Chanaaz Mangroe) accused The-Dream of rape, sexual battery, and more in a lawsuit obtained by the New York Times. Yesterday (August 16), The-Dream and his legal representatives filed a response to Mangroe’s claims.

According to Rolling Stone, in The-Dream’s filing, he slammed Mangroe’s allegations. “Diamant categorically denies Plaintiff’s allegations in the Complaint,” reads the motion. “They are simply disconnected from reality, and the Complaint fails in its entirety.”

The document proceeds to address each of the claims made by his accuser’s original lawsuit, starting with who initiated contact and the roots of their romantic relationship. The-Dream argues that Mangroe reached out to his friend in order to jumpstart their professional relationship.

He also alleged that Mangroe “made the first move on him,” which lead to their short-lived romantic entanglement, which he then ended. The-Dream accused Mangroe of continually attempting to make advances at him after the fling fizzled out. His legal team is asking the courts to dismiss Mangroe’s lawsuit.

Their motion supposedly includes “sexually text messages” and other supporting screenshotted communications to support The-Dream’s claims. The-Dream’s filing argues that Mangroe’s lawsuit as an attempt to “overwhelm defendants with an unclear mass of allegations and make it difficult or impossible for defendants to make informed responses to the plaintiff’s allegations” and “nothing more than a legally insufficient hit piece.”