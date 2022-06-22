Last week, Beyonce sent the world into a frenzy with the announcement that her seventh album Renaissance would arrive at the end of July. The chaos picked up when she revealed the project’s lead single, “Break My Soul” would be made available for fans on Tuesday. The song arrived a few hours earlier than expected as fans were given the opportunity to press play on it with just hours left in the Juneteenth holiday. Beyonce received sweeping praise from her fans for the song, and The-Dream, one of the song’s co-writers, took to Twitter to thank fans for their words.

I Love Making You Guys Happy and even if for a second I can give anything of my self to help get you through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so. No one’s fucking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend. 🐝 🚀 — MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) June 21, 2022

In addition to The-Dream, Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” also features songwriting from Tricky Stewart, Jay-Z, Fred McFarlane, Allen George, and others. The song itself samples Big Freedia’s 2014 bounce record “Explode” and Robin S.’ 1993 single “Show Me Love.”

