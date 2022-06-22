The-Dream 2019 City of Hope
Getty Image
Music

The-Dream Says He Loves ‘Making You Guys Happy’ After Seeing The Reaction To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Last week, Beyonce sent the world into a frenzy with the announcement that her seventh album Renaissance would arrive at the end of July. The chaos picked up when she revealed the project’s lead single, “Break My Soul” would be made available for fans on Tuesday. The song arrived a few hours earlier than expected as fans were given the opportunity to press play on it with just hours left in the Juneteenth holiday. Beyonce received sweeping praise from her fans for the song, and The-Dream, one of the song’s co-writers, took to Twitter to thank fans for their words.

“I Love Making You Guys Happy,” The-Dream wrote on Twitter before adding, “and even if for a second I can give anything of [myself] to help you get through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so.” He continued, “No one’s f*cking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend.”

In addition to The-Dream, Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” also features songwriting from Tricky Stewart, Jay-Z, Fred McFarlane, Allen George, and others. The song itself samples Big Freedia’s 2014 bounce record “Explode” and Robin S.’ 1993 single “Show Me Love.”

You can view The-Dream’s tweet above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Replacements’ Best Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
×