Beyoncé entered the 2023 Grammys today (February 5) already a winner. She’s the most-nominated artist of the night with nine total nods. That put her at 88 total nominations, which tied husband Jay-Z for the most in Grammy history. This made it possible for her to break the all-time record for the most total Grammy wins tonight. The record was 31 career wins, and now, the Grammy Awards have a new all-time champ: With Renaissance winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyoncé officially earned her 32nd Grammy Award and broke the record.

While announcing the winner, host Trevor Noah made it clear that history had been made. After declaring Renaissance the victor, Beyoncé took the stage for an acceptance speech. She was clearly moved by the moment, as she took a few seconds to collect herself as she stood behind the mic with her record-breaking trophy in hand.

She started, “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.” As she continued to speak and thank important people in her life, she appeared to be on the verge of tears as she experienced one of the biggest moments of her career/life.

