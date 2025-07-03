This weekend, Essence Magazine’s annual music festival will once again take over New Orleans. Under the banner of We are Made Like This, this year’s fest boasts GloRilla, Muni Long, and NOLA native Master P on its list, celebrating the magazine’s 55th year over the Fourth of July weekend with three days of unbridled Black joy. Taking place at the Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with a mix of legends like Boyz II Men and Maxwell as well as new school acts like Summer Walker, it’s safe to say there will be something for every music lover to lean their ears into. Comedian Anthony Anderson and radio personality Kenny Burns are set to host the event, and the party doesn’t just start at sunset. During the day, the fest will bring new experiences for fans, including a food and wine festival, a market, a wellness house, film festival, a creators’ house, and more. With a multi-decade run, the event has been called the largest celebration of Black culture in the US. The festival comes with more than 20 different curated experiences aimed at celebrating the dynamic and brilliant center of Black culture, from music to art, to style to film. And even when you aren’t busy taking in the festival’s scenes, you’ll be smack dab in the middle of a cultural wealth of food, music, and history as far as the eye can see (and as far as your appetite can eat). Feeling overwhelmed with the options? Need help organizing your anti-FOMO schedule? You’re in luck. If you’re heading to the Crescent City this Fourth of July weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top five must-see, can’t-miss moments at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture.

The Stacked Evening Concert Series During each night of the festival, the Superdome will transform with ESSENCE concerts, giving festival-goers a mix of up-and-coming artists and classic performers across R&B, hip-hop, Gospel, Jazz, and Soul. Where else can you enjoy The Isley Brothers, Erykah Badu, and Nas next to Buju Banton and Keri Hilson? Plus Master P is scheduled to have his final performance ever at this year’s fest, with the hip-hop mogul and founder of No Limit Records planning a farewell send-off during the event. Get Glammed Up at BeautyCon During the day, the festival will offer multiple cultural opportunities, including BeautyCon — a celebration of diverse beauty and voices, specifically from women in the South who are transforming the beauty landscape, with speakers including Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, beauty influencer Amber Nicole Williams, and stylist Scot Louie. With activations, in-depth conversations, and a focus on transforming the world of beauty and skincare, this year’s event promises to keep you on trend and in the know.

Embrace Zen at the Wellness House This year, Essence Festival is bringing expert-led discussions to attendees during their Wellness House, with a focus on exploring the intersection of health, nutrition, and self-image. Everything from body image, diet culture, and mental and physical well-being will be at the heart of these conversations, with yoga studio founder Adrianne “Ajax” Jackson, body-positivity speaker Andrea Mathis, and neuropsychologist Dr. Jatali Bellanton among those set to be in attendance. Sip and Snack at the Food & Wine Experience Hosted in one of the world’s most dynamic culinary settings, Essence Food & Wine experience will merge the flavors of New Orleans with inspiration from throughout the African diaspora, with a focus on sustainable food, and Black culinary concepts. With programming led by culinary experts like Chef Ashley Jonique, mixologist Deniseea Taylor, Chef Kenneth Temple and more.