30 years ago today, The Roots released their second studio album, Do You Want More?!!!??!, kickstarting their long-lasting ascent and changing the sound of so-called “jazz rap” forever. In honor of the 30th anniversary, the band has announced a six-show residency at the legendary jazz club, Blue Note in New York City. They plan to perform two shows per night from March 13 through March 15, and you can purchase tickets now on Blue Note’s website (good luck, though).

Questlove announced the shows in his usual way — via Instagram — alongside his fellow founder Black Thought, with a nostalgic clip of the video for “Proceed,” one of the group’s first-ever music videos (look at Tariq’s nose stud!). Quest explains how, as their first major label album, Do You Want More?!!!??! was “where it all began” and while he manages expectations, advising, “We’re not doing the whole album,” he promises, “What we will do is have fun with it.”

2025 is shaping up to be another wildly busy year for the two bandmates, as Quest teased their first album in over a decade, along with Quest’s increasing film docket, which as of now includes an SNL 50-year documentary; a documentary about legendary funk band leader Sly Stone; and oh yeah, a remake of Disney’s jazz-centric animated classic The Arisocats, which is still happening, to the best of my knowledge. All that while continuing to show up as the house band for The Tonight Show. Yeesh.

When these guys sleep, I will never know. Get your tickets for their residency now (if you can).