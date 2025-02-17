The “best-known artist-curated festival around” is back. The 2025 lineup for The Roots Picnic was announced today (February 16), and the headliners include D’Angelo with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, and GloRilla.

The two-day festival — held at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from May 31 to June 1 — also features Miguel; Latto; Kaytranada; Jeezy (celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101); J.Period Live Mixtape’s series featuring Black Thought, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz; Rich Medina’s Black House Set featuring Crystal Waters and Cece Peniston; Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, Laila!, and Kur.

The Roots will also give the anniversary treatment to their classic album Do You Want More?!!!??!, which came out 30 years ago.

Outside of the performances, this year’s The Roots Picnic also features a day party lineup, including Trap Karaoke, Doo-Wop… That R&B Party, Girls Love Karaoke, Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski, Philly Black Pride, Interna$hional Bounce, All Spice World Dance, and World Series of Spades.

Presale tickets for The Roots Picnic 2025 will be available starting February 18, at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The general on-sale begins Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. ET. You can find more information here.