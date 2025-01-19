Back in October 2024, GloRilla released her debut studio album, Glorious. Since, then the “I Luv Her” rapper has been “on a mission.” Yesterday (January 18), that quest landed GloRilla on the stage of Saturday Night Live.

As the evening’s special musical guest, GloRilla treated the New York City’s beloved late night show to a serving of Memphis’ hype sound. After being introduced by the episode’s host Dave Chappelle, the Grammy Award-nominee kicked off her first performance of the night, “Yeah Glo!”

Paying homage to her path to stardom, GloRilla set the performance from within a makeshift jail. After that she made her way to her childhood porch, where she contrasted her affirming bars to a time when she couldn’t have imagined how her future would shape out. For the final set change, GloRilla takes control over the brightly lit stages she now commands.

For her second (and final) performance of the night, GloRilla mindfully created a medley of her two currently rising tracks, “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Let Her Cook.” For this mashup, GloRilla turned the SNL stage into her own personal club where twerking is a requirement for admission. GloRilla’s time touring (on her own and alongside Megan Thee Stallion) as well as her personal training session has certainly paid off. Despite how low Glo dropped it with her dancers, she didn’t miss a note or a step.

Watch GloRilla’s performance of “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Let Her Cook” above. Check out GloRilla’s performance of “Yeah Glo!” below.

Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.