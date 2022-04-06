the-weeknd.jpeg
Getty Image
Music

The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia Will Replace Kanye West As Coachella Headliners

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Well, that was quick. Just days after Kanye West pulled out of headlining Coachella — allegedly to get his head on straight after months of juvenile social media antics — the festival has announced his replacement: A double act consisting of EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia and ’80s pop revivalist The Weeknd.

Funnily enough, The Weeknd actually beat the actual festival in posting the new lineup on Twitter by about five minutes. That said, the fest’s official account quickly corroborated the new information by posting the flyer shortly after.

In the wake of Kanye’s withdrawal from the festival, there was plenty of speculation about who could take his place, with some sources positing everyone from Doja Cat to Justin Bieber. With Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, Coachella has found a pair of artists who collectively have the clout to fill the void left by West’s departure.

The Weeknd — who recently became the artist with the second-most diamond certifications in history — may use the headlining set as a dry run for his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Doja Cat. The Canadian singer had pushed back the tour after finding that arenas were too constraining to do everything he wanted to do with the show, which will now take over stadiums in 18 cities, including his native Toronto.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×