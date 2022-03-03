the weeknd doja cat
The Weeknd Announces His After Hours Til Dawn Tour Dates With Doja Cat

The Weeknd has announced the North American dates for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour supported by frequent collaborator Doja Cat, which kicks off just after Independence Day and continues through September. The Weeknd and Doja Cat previously collaborated on a remix of “In Your Eyes” from After Hours, as well as “You Right” from Planet Her.

The Canadian star apparently initially planned to announce the dates last month, but delayed his announcement due to the initiation of overt hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The Weeknd actually postponed the tour late last year, citing the “constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows,” and scaling up to stadiums. You can find the full North American tour date information below and at The Weeknd’s tour site.

7/8 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
7/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
7/16 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium
7/21 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
7/24 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
7/27 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
7/30 — Washington, DC @ FedexField
8/4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
8/6 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
8/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8/14 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
8/18 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
8/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
8/23 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
8/25 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
8/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
8/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
9/2 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

