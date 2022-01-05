After months of teasing his upcoming sixth album, The Weeknd finally revealed its title and release date earlier this week. It’s called Dawn FM and it’s set to arrive this Friday, January 7, less than two years after his 2020’s After Hours. He also revealed that Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never will all appear as guest acts. And he unveiled its cover art which portrays him as a grey-haired old man. With days until Dawn FM arrives, The Weeknd returned with another announcement.

In partnership with Amazon Music, The Weeknd will hold a livestream experience called 103.5 Dawn FM in support of the new album. The show will air on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch as well as on the Amazon Music App. A flyer for the livestream reveals that The Weeknd will head to “somewhere in Los Angeles” to hold the show. It begins on January 6 12am ET / 9pm ET, which is exactly when Dawn FM will drop.

In a press release about the event, The Weeknd said, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”

Dawn FM is out 1/7 via Republic Records. Pre-save it here.