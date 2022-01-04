The Weeknd Is An Old Man In His Newly Unveiled ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

The Weeknd announced his upcoming album Dawn FM yesterday and shared a minute-long trailer for the project. In that trailer, we catch some glimpses of The Weeknd in aging prosthetics, making him look like an old man. It turns out that look is key to the identity of the album, as that look is what The Weeknd sports of the album’s cover art, which he shared today. The simple cover is a photo of old man Weekend, staring at the camera with his gray hair and weathered skin.

The trailer noted the project features Quincy Jones, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, whose voice can be heard in the trailer. After the album was announced, Carrey tweeted, “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^•.” The Weeknd shared the tweet and added, “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle [single tear emoji].”

Check out the album art above and if you missed the album trailer, watch that below.

Dawn FM is out 1/7 via Republic. Pre-order it here.