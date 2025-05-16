The Weeknd has been a world-famous pop star for a long time now, but somehow, he had never done a late-night television interview. He changed that last night (May 15), though, with his all-encompassing appearance on The Tonight Show.

The pair headed to Fordham University to make a surprise appearance at a college graduation party. There, Fallon was introduced as a guest DJ, at which point he feigned ignorance about how to work the equipment. After fussing around for a minute, he plugged his phone in and started playing “Blinding Lights,” at which point The Weeknd popped out to sing the song. The video wrapped with him performing “I Can’t Feel My Face” for the excited student body.

During the interview portion of the show, The Weeknd gave a lot of credit to Tom Cruise performing to “I Can’t Feel My Face” on a Fallon lip-sync segment for giving the track a boost. He’s so grateful, in fact, that he went ahead and gave the Cruise movie Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning some free promo by reading its plot synopsis.

He also performed the songs “Baptized In Fear” and “Open Hearts,” so watch clips from The Weeknd’s Tonight Show appearance above and below.