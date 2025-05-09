The Weeknd Adds A Fiery Doechii To His Timely Remix Of ‘Timeless’

With his film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, just a week away from release, there’s no better time for The Weeknd to update one of the songs from the album for which the film is named. And if you’re going to drop a remix of a fan-favorite track in 2025, there is no better guest artist to add than the skyrocketing Doechii. That’s how we got The Weeknd’s “Timeless (Remix)” featuring Doechii.

Doechii’s verse adds a shot of adrenaline to the lilting Playboi Carti collab, as she contributes her own boastful, self-affirming assertions, mirroring Carti’s. “I been legit since I came out the swamp,” she declares. “Miss TPA and the Birkin’s a croc.” Her point is made clear; nobody is having a better year than Doechii — except, perhaps, for her various sponsors. “Top Dawg cashin’ out Doechii stock,” she jibes. “Pull up to the pgLang on the dot.”

It’s true; Doechii’s having a hot year, carrying over the momentum from her 2024 breakout and the release of her debut mixtape. She made her Met Gala debut to widespread praise, her old song “Anxiety” resurfaced with a vengeance, soundtracking movie trailers and hundreds of TikToks, and as mentioned earlier, she’s become an in-demand feature artist, previously teaming up with Westside Gunn for a remix of his gritty banger, “Egypt.”

You can listen to the “Timeless” remix above.