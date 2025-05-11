Here Is The Weeknd’s 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Setlist

The Weeknd is officially back on the road. On May 8, the “Open Hearts” singer kicked off his latest extension of the After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Playboi Carti.

With this run of shows marking its fourth leg, ticket holders are curious to see how The Weeknd shuffles around his song selection. Well, during the tour’s opening night at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, The Weeknd answered with a blended mix of his staples as well as tunes from his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Continue below to view The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates.