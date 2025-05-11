Here Is The Weeknd’s 2025 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Setlist

The Weeknd is officially back on the road. On May 8, the “Open Hearts” singer kicked off his latest extension of the After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Playboi Carti.
With this run of shows marking its fourth leg, ticket holders are curious to see how The Weeknd shuffles around his song selection. Well, during the tour’s opening night at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, The Weeknd answered with a blended mix of his staples as well as tunes from his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.
Continue below to view The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates.
The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour Setlist
1. “The Abyss”
2. “Wake Me Up”
3. “After Hours”
4. “Opening Night”
5. “Starboy”
6. “Heartless”
7. “Faith”
8. “Take My Breath”
9. “Sacrifice” (Swedish House Mafia remix)
10. “How Do I Make You Love Me?”
11. “Can’t Feel My Face”
12. “Lost in the Fire”
13.“Often”
14. “Given Up on Me”
15. “I Was Never There”
16. “The Hills”
17. “Baptized in Fear”
18. “Open Hearts”
19. “Cry for Me”
20. “São Paulo”
21. “Timeless” with Playboi Carti
22. “Rather Lie” with Playboi Carti
23. “Creepin’”
24. “Niagara Falls”
25. “One Of The Girls”
26. “Out of Time”
27. “I Feel It Coming”
28. “Die For You”
29. “Is There Someone Else?”
30. “Wicked Games”
31. “Call Out My Name”
32. “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
33. “Save Your Tears”
34. “Less Than Zero”
35. “Blinding Lights”
36. “In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)” (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)
37. “Moth to a Flame”
The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour Dates: After Hours Til Dawn
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/25 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
06/26 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
* without Playboi Carti