The Weeknd has been teasing a new album for months now, and he just dropped the biggest breadcrumb yet.
A video The Weeknd shared today (September 4) features scrolling text set to eerie music. The text reads:
“Yesterday was fourteen years ago…
We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after hours of the night…
Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath.
In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lays the problem.
Today has felt like an endless spin. I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath — screams in silence.
I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself.
More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right?
The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates.
A new path awaits.
When today ends, I’ll discover who I am.
Hurry Up Tomorrow.”
That last bit was written in gigantic letters, and since the post is captioned “ALBUM TITLE,” the name is the album appears to be Hurry Up Tomorrow.
A press release confirms that, also noting that the album “represents the creative apex of the [trilogy] project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”
Now, we wait for news of a release date or a new single.