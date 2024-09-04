The Weeknd has been teasing a new album for months now, and he just dropped the biggest breadcrumb yet.

A video The Weeknd shared today (September 4) features scrolling text set to eerie music. The text reads:

“Yesterday was fourteen years ago… We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after hours of the night… Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath. In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lays the problem. Today has felt like an endless spin. I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath — screams in silence. I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am. Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

That last bit was written in gigantic letters, and since the post is captioned “ALBUM TITLE,” the name is the album appears to be Hurry Up Tomorrow.

A press release confirms that, also noting that the album “represents the creative apex of the [trilogy] project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”

Now, we wait for news of a release date or a new single.