In recent weeks, The Weeknd has been teasing seemingly a couple things. One is more mysterious, but it appears to be a new album. The other thing, we know what it is for certain: a special concert in São Paulo, Brazil on September 7.

It turns out you won’t have to head to South America to catch the performance: It was announced today (August 21) that the São Paulo performance will be livestreamed via YouTube. The broadcast is set to start on the 7th at 5 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT), via The Weeknd’s YouTube channel.

The Weeknd says of the news in a statement:

“I’m so excited to announce that we’ll be live streaming my show from São Paulo, Brazil, so everyone around the world can be a part of this special night. I wish I could come to every city and town on earth, but moments like this give us the chance to connect in real time at least and share that energy together, no matter where you are.”

A press release notes the “highly anticipated performance is expected to feature chart-topping hits and potentially offer a glimpse into what’s next for the artist.” So, it seems the big show might just shed some light on the more mysterious parts of The Weeknd’s recent activity.