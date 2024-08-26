drake TOP
Getty Image
Music

Drake Unveils Even More Archival ‘100 Gigs’ Content, Featuring Kanye West, The Weeknd, And Plenty More

Drake came through with a surprise earlier this month when he unveiled 100gigs.org, a website that hosted a bunch of previously unreleased material from the rapper. It turns out that wasn’t a one-and-done thing, as Drake has just added a second wave of content to the site.

As Billboard notes, the site was updated on August 25. Among the new content is some Kanye West-related clips from OVO Fest in 2013. In one video, Drake says, “I’m the biggest Ye fan, period. Sometimes I feel like I can’t like it because I gotta go against it. But that sh*t tonight was almost therapeutic.”

Kanye also says in a clip, “Me and Hov wouldn’t have made Watch The Throne if this n**** wasn’t putting pressure on us like that. So I just want to pay my respect.”

There’s also a 2014 video of Drake talking with YG and Mustard, with Drake saying over the phone, “I’m ’bout to send you a verse I did on this beat that Mustard sent me for you. […] I’m just about to record the sh*t and I’ma send it to you. Just get Future to email it and I’ll send you the verse in 30 minutes. […] I’ma send you the sh*t and let’s turn up the summer, I’m ready.”

Times have certainly changed, as Mustard now has no interest in working with “strange guy” Drake.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors