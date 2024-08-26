Drake came through with a surprise earlier this month when he unveiled 100gigs.org, a website that hosted a bunch of previously unreleased material from the rapper. It turns out that wasn’t a one-and-done thing, as Drake has just added a second wave of content to the site.

As Billboard notes, the site was updated on August 25. Among the new content is some Kanye West-related clips from OVO Fest in 2013. In one video, Drake says, “I’m the biggest Ye fan, period. Sometimes I feel like I can’t like it because I gotta go against it. But that sh*t tonight was almost therapeutic.”

Kanye also says in a clip, “Me and Hov wouldn’t have made Watch The Throne if this n**** wasn’t putting pressure on us like that. So I just want to pay my respect.”

There’s also a 2014 video of Drake talking with YG and Mustard, with Drake saying over the phone, “I’m ’bout to send you a verse I did on this beat that Mustard sent me for you. […] I’m just about to record the sh*t and I’ma send it to you. Just get Future to email it and I’ll send you the verse in 30 minutes. […] I’ma send you the sh*t and let’s turn up the summer, I’m ready.”

Times have certainly changed, as Mustard now has no interest in working with “strange guy” Drake.