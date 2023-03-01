the weeknd concert
The Weeknd’s HBO Concert Film ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ Is Getting Released As A Live Album, Too

Just days after dropping his live concert film Live At SoFi Stadium, The Weeknd is dropping a companion album. The pop star announced the live album via social media today (March 1).

In the concert film, fans see The Weeknd performing at the iconic Los Angeles venue, delivering live performances of songs from all of his eras. Fans are seen singing and shouting the lyrics to his universal hits like “I Feel It Coming,” “The Hills,” and “Die For You” — the latter recently got an Ariana Grande remix nearly seven years after its original release.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, The Weeknd shared what he thinks makes his music so timeless.

“What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one,” he said. “So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it.”

Find the cover art for Live At SoFi Stadium below.

the weeknd live at sofi cover
Republic

Live At SoFi Stadium is out 3/3 via Republic Records.

