Fans of The Weeknd already had their eyes trained on HBO in anticipation of his The Idol series, but the multifaceted artist is double-dipping with HBO in 2023. One week ago, he announced that The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on February 25.

This morning, February 9, The Weeknd shared the extravagant trailer for the concert special:

The one-minute clip begins with the spookier aspects of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour at the forefront. As it unfolds, we see The Weeknd in his performative element and launching into his Dawn FM track “Sacrifice.”

According to Variety, The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium was directed by Micah Bickham, and the Weeknd served as one of several executive producers. The special boasts a 95-minute run time and “was recorded in Los Angeles at the concluding dates of the Weeknd’s 2022 After Hours Til Dawn Tour North American stadium tour.”

In early September, The Weeknd’s SoFi tour stop abruptly ended when he lost his voice:

#TheWeeknd loses his voice at the start of his 2nd #AfterHoursTilDawnTour in LA 😭 We hope he has a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wYc6zXrxYN — 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027KIISFM) September 4, 2022

The Weeknd resumed the After Hours Til Dawn Tour later that month and made up his SoFi dates on November 26-27. He didn’t waste any time announcing an international second leg:

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour will resume later this year. See the dates here, and watch The Weeknd’s North American recap below.